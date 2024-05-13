 Skip to content

Invasion, Tales of Tower Defense update for 13 May 2024

Update notes for May 13

Share · View all patches · Build 14344971 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 04:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings, Valiant Defenders!

We are thrilled to see you standing strong against the onslaught in "Invasion, Tales of Tower Defense". Your unwavering courage and strategic prowess are what make our game truly special!

In the spirit of ever-evolving gameplay and continuous improvement, we are excited to announce the latest update that brings not only fixes but also a fresh, frosty feel to your battles.

  • Winter Wonderland: As the seasons change in the real world, so do they in our game. Several levels have been transformed into a winter wonderland, adding a new layer of environmental strategy to your defense planning.
  • Level 50 Laser Fix: We've addressed an issue that some of you experienced at the pivotal Level 50. The laser installation glitch has now been rectified, ensuring smooth and efficient tower upgrades when you need them the most.
  • Starting Coins Boost: We understand that every coin counts when you're fending off waves of enemies. So, from now on, if your coin count dips below 100, we'll boost it back up to 100 every time you enter play mode. This way, you're always ready for the next wave, no matter what.
  • Enemy Bounty Increase: We've heard your strategic discussions and agree that every vanquished enemy should feel like a victory. To make each defeat of your foes even more rewarding, we're increasing the bounty you receive from each enemy you destroy. This means more resources for your defenses, and more satisfaction from each victorious battle.

As always, we are deeply grateful for your support and feedback. Our mission is to provide you with the best tower defense experience possible, and your input helps us do just that.

Stay strong, Defenders. The battle is far from over!

Best,
Jorge

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 2665641
  • Loading history…
macOS English Depot 2665642
  • Loading history…
