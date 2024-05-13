 Skip to content

ZOR: Pilgrimage of the Slorfs update for 13 May 2024

May 13 Update

May 13

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The May update is now live!

See the preview for details:
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1162990/view/4212631768944033521?l=english

