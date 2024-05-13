Share · View all patches · Build 14344896 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 02:59:04 UTC by Wendy

Balance Changes, A Level redo, and new VFX hit this patch.

Fire Flare (NERF)

A strange bug had been identified that will directly nerf this skill. Fire Flare was also at the top of the charts last patch due to this bug, so we're nerfing it to the ground. Even with this nerf, it will most likely still prevail over Volt Zap and Target Acquired

Fixed a bug that was causing Fire Flare to deal excessive amounts of damage.

Approximate damage REDUCTION 60-155 at TIER 1. SKILL IS SLIGHTLY BUFFED AT TIER 3.

New VFX for Hacked, Slowed, Chilled and Weakened.

All In (Buff)

Fear now scales with Damage at Tier 3.