Hello Everyone!

Today is the first day of the Steam Endless Replayability Fest! Monster Path is taking part with a 30% discount and a new update!

This update marks the beginning of the next phase of development: "The Attack of the Slimes". In the previous phase, Radiance and Shadows, we added new companions as well as light and dark typing. In this new phase we are adding a new side boss, biome, slime companion, and reworking all slime enemies in the game.

The first part of this update is now live and has the following patch notes:

Added 4 new slime enemies (Cherubium, Abyssium, Lunarium, Flarium)

Changed the power of Goldarium to be "+1 to other slime's powers"

Changed the power of Sugar Glider to be "+10 EXP per follower monster at end of battle"

Changed the power of Solarium to be "Add 3 power to grass moves each turn"

Thanks for playing!