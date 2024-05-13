 Skip to content

Monster Path update for 13 May 2024

Attack of the Slimes!

Last edited 14 May 2024 – 18:59:10 UTC by Wendy

Hello Everyone!

Today is the first day of the Steam Endless Replayability Fest! Monster Path is taking part with a 30% discount and a new update!

This update marks the beginning of the next phase of development: "The Attack of the Slimes". In the previous phase, Radiance and Shadows, we added new companions as well as light and dark typing. In this new phase we are adding a new side boss, biome, slime companion, and reworking all slime enemies in the game.

The first part of this update is now live and has the following patch notes:

  • Added 4 new slime enemies (Cherubium, Abyssium, Lunarium, Flarium)
  • Changed the power of Goldarium to be "+1 to other slime's powers"
  • Changed the power of Sugar Glider to be "+10 EXP per follower monster at end of battle"
  • Changed the power of Solarium to be "Add 3 power to grass moves each turn"

Thanks for playing!

