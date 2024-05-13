 Skip to content

ChipWits Beta update for 13 May 2024

Update notes for v0.43-beta3

Build 14344770 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 04:09:10 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a major new release, and the first release fully integrated with Steam.

Major new features:

  • Completely remove dependency on proprietary ChipWits Server and Integrate with Steam SDK instead
  • Load missions from local disk instead of server, allowing the game to work without a network connection
  • Save game state syncs with Steam Cloud
  • Rendering of full Station West in Droog Station Map
  • Mission authoring can be done in a single file per mission, instead of a separate metadata file
  • Missions can be digitally signed to ensure authenticity
  • Support for DLC missions (future add-ons)
  • Support for Steam Workshop Missions (player-contributed), though no way for players to publish, yet
  • Support for local missions in "My Documents" folder
  • Official Puzzles are published as signed Steam Workshop Missions
  • Mission binaries now also contain the source code for the mission, making it possible to fork missions, later
  • Record steam stats on hours played for each mission
  • Steam leaderboard support
  • Global standings dialog, with histograms comparing your performance to other players
  • Enable missions that let you go past the minimum objective criteria
  • Ability to copy and paste ChipWits to the System clipboard

Improvements:

  • Scroll triangle is more visible
  • Remove puzzle loading scene and game loading scenes, making things snappier
  • Auto refresh local missions when switching focus back to game
  • Copy error messages to clipboard
  • Missions can now have arbitrary completion criteria (e.g. "pick up 2 pies or zap 3 electrocrabs")
  • Better handling of Esc key, including skipping prelude and skipping dialogue
  • Refactored into a state machine design, to improve stability and debuggability
  • Enable turning on / off music in dev mode
  • Make node hit boxes larger on map screen
  • Loop no longer counted against you as a chip
    In try again, clicking on Workbench automatically resets
  • Evaluate win condition after fuel and cycles drained, not before
  • In edit mode, don't re-randomize if the mission attempt didn't succeed, unless you reload twice in a row
  • Color code bars - red for failed attempt, green for successful attempt
  • Use ',' for number formatting consistently
  • For randomized missions, when retrying it will pick one of the failed seeds for you to try
  • Improve verbiage and presentation of series dialog
  • Do not set the speed back to 1X at the start of a stage
  • Mission dots turn green on map when mission is completed
  • Fix zooming prelude for classic missions
  • Limit number of random seeds to 50

Bug Fixes:

  • Fix display of UI Assistance
  • Fix handling of Item dialogs
  • Fix Factory Reset so clicking profile works afterwards
  • Fix mission selection initial scroll position
  • Refresh file on disk even if timestamp becomes earlier
  • Disable play button in "try again" state
  • Don't let cycles or fuel go below 0
  • Fix empty program not draining cycles when looping
  • Chip highlight shows you the chip currently executing instead of the one after it
  • Fix multi-select issue when dragging chips
  • Fix classic ChipWit animation for feel, zap

Changed files in this update

