Update notes for v0.43-beta3

This is a major new release, and the first release fully integrated with Steam.
Major new features:
- Completely remove dependency on proprietary ChipWits Server and Integrate with Steam SDK instead
- Load missions from local disk instead of server, allowing the game to work without a network connection
- Save game state syncs with Steam Cloud
- Rendering of full Station West in Droog Station Map
- Mission authoring can be done in a single file per mission, instead of a separate metadata file
- Missions can be digitally signed to ensure authenticity
- Support for DLC missions (future add-ons)
- Support for Steam Workshop Missions (player-contributed), though no way for players to publish, yet
- Support for local missions in "My Documents" folder
- Official Puzzles are published as signed Steam Workshop Missions
- Mission binaries now also contain the source code for the mission, making it possible to fork missions, later
- Record steam stats on hours played for each mission
- Steam leaderboard support
- Global standings dialog, with histograms comparing your performance to other players
- Enable missions that let you go past the minimum objective criteria
- Ability to copy and paste ChipWits to the System clipboard
Improvements:
- Scroll triangle is more visible
- Remove puzzle loading scene and game loading scenes, making things snappier
- Auto refresh local missions when switching focus back to game
- Copy error messages to clipboard
- Missions can now have arbitrary completion criteria (e.g. "pick up 2 pies or zap 3 electrocrabs")
- Better handling of Esc key, including skipping prelude and skipping dialogue
- Refactored into a state machine design, to improve stability and debuggability
- Enable turning on / off music in dev mode
- Make node hit boxes larger on map screen
- Loop no longer counted against you as a chip
In try again, clicking on Workbench automatically resets
- Evaluate win condition after fuel and cycles drained, not before
- In edit mode, don't re-randomize if the mission attempt didn't succeed, unless you reload twice in a row
- Color code bars - red for failed attempt, green for successful attempt
- Use ',' for number formatting consistently
- For randomized missions, when retrying it will pick one of the failed seeds for you to try
- Improve verbiage and presentation of series dialog
- Do not set the speed back to 1X at the start of a stage
- Mission dots turn green on map when mission is completed
- Fix zooming prelude for classic missions
- Limit number of random seeds to 50
Bug Fixes:
- Fix display of UI Assistance
- Fix handling of Item dialogs
- Fix Factory Reset so clicking profile works afterwards
- Fix mission selection initial scroll position
- Refresh file on disk even if timestamp becomes earlier
- Disable play button in "try again" state
- Don't let cycles or fuel go below 0
- Fix empty program not draining cycles when looping
- Chip highlight shows you the chip currently executing instead of the one after it
- Fix multi-select issue when dragging chips
- Fix classic ChipWit animation for feel, zap
Changed files in this update