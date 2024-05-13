 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Local Playtest update for 13 May 2024

v13.05.2024b Changelog

Share · View all patches · Build 14344767 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 03:09:17 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where the player would be launched extremely high when switching direction on a speed strip rail just before reaching the end of it
  • You can now use mouse buttons for binds
  • You can rebind the Scan ability
  • Added extra perk details that only show in the log. Currently this is only shown for Blood Trade and Poseidon's Wrath
  • Fixed a typo
  • Fixed a floating object and removed hidden rail supports on speed strip rails
Terminology Changes
  • Normal Orders are now just called Orders
  • Special Orders are now called Special Deliveries

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2983131
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link