v13.05.2024b Changelog

- Fixed a bug where the player would be launched extremely high when switching direction on a speed strip rail just before reaching the end of it
- You can now use mouse buttons for binds
- You can rebind the Scan ability
- Added extra perk details that only show in the log. Currently this is only shown for Blood Trade and Poseidon's Wrath
- Fixed a typo
- Fixed a floating object and removed hidden rail supports on speed strip rails
Terminology Changes
- Normal Orders are now just called Orders
- Special Orders are now called Special Deliveries
Changed files in this update