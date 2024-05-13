Hotfix #3: Squashing Bugs

What is Changing?

In order to fix a rare and brutal bug, Some moves had to be completely rewritten.



Pictured here is a sad Edgar who not only can't attack but cannot select any physical moves. This happens randomly and seemingly for no reason other than the enemy AI picks a skill that has a selection condition and for some reason that calls a weapon range block that Dyztopia doesn't even use. It's weird, and it was a lot of effort to rewrite all of this but the bug no longer happens. Here's a list of skill and scenarios directly affected by the change.

Snackrifice now can target anyone including the user. (I do not like this change but I had to concede it to fix the bug)

Bloodseeker now can target anyone instead of just Bleeding foes.

Chase vs. the real Morgalia had to be rewritten. Now only the story mission can get the alternate game over.

A lot of enemy-related selection conditions had to be rewritten into their AI. For example, all of the Angel equipment that makes you immune to Exile now uses the AI instead of a selection condition.

Oblivion (D) can now target bosses. It doesn’t Exile them, but it will strip them of their buffs and shields.



New Content

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43374882/dd0dd8ec1c812a94323cad853511312bfa9d1d56.gif]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43374882/dd0dd8ec1c812a94323cad853511312bfa9d1d56.gif)[/url]

There is a crumb of new content. Runi equipped with Twin Doom will now sport a cool palette swap to match the fun memories made on that route. Also, for people who have Twin Doom and for people who are currently running through the Worst Timeline. Here's a special win pose for you.

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43374882/b6edded5bcb3dd001498af33ee0fecd2d45b8f09.gif]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43374882/b6edded5bcb3dd001498af33ee0fecd2d45b8f09.gif)[/url]

In the spirit of all things Gemini, there is also a new Anomaly. This time it's Pollux. And Vira got a new sprite as well (just like I said last patch notes!)

That's it for new content. The content is very light this time because I am focusing on the sequel. (or trying to, anyway.)

Other Changes

-Certain tracks have been replaced in Chapter 2.

-The Electro Ball hazard in Stage 6 has an actual animation. It should be more clear that it’s a threat. Now appears in more stages too.

-Runi’s Mind Spring Circlet is now retired. Replaced by Storm Circlet (+24 INT per action she takes. Please Storm responsibly!)

-Bully reworked. Now adds LUCK to damage instead of a flat +30% (I think this change is a buff but also it helps players itemize Genesis.)

-Wash Away is gone. Replaced with Waterfall

-New Move: Psycho Cutter

-New Move: Aura Shards

-New Move: Anti-Matter Shot

-Reworked Lunez's Death Row. Now includes Meteor Saber and Poison Cleave base and disables all Flash too

-New Move: Poison Cleave

-Eliza gets a 3rd level skill

-[spoiler]Virgo [/spoiler]gets a 1st level skill!

-Fixed Gotcha "dropping" Paola's Mask

-Fixed Ink Swathe shard and Nova shard being bundled together. Gatcha isn't that generous.

-Kiyota no longer has a social link smiley at Pon Pon during the Lunez Route

-Kiyota now has catch-up EXP in the Lunez Route. Turns out Visual Novels give experience.

-Fixed weirdness in 4-2 where the backtrack ladder would be impassable

-6-3 got a major rehaul. No longer can you go to the bottom if you miss the jump, and a lot of incorrect eventing was changed to make sure things ran smoothly.

-7-1 through 7-4 all have new geography

-Stage 8 has new areas

-Stage 7 fireballs now have better hit detection.

-Zazz and Twelve dialogue slightly altered

-Fixed magnets not resetting properly

-I went through all of the skills and gave them all the correct cooldowns. (Some were hilariously off. Whoops!)

-Hyperkinetic Plate no longer makes your Agility Invalid. (This will only affect new Hyperkenetic Plates. The item works fine in battle but there is weirdness in the equip screen)

-Incorrect Icons have been fixed (These will only affect new armor and weapons.)

-The skill manual was missing Exhaust. That has been fixed

-Pollux now has her skill list streamlined and shouldn't cause lag

That's all for now! I hope to update y'all soon on the sequel!