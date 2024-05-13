 Skip to content

Rebornia update for 13 May 2024

[0.5.2] changes for May 13

Share · View all patches · Build 14344710 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 02:32:10 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • indicating the current turn by a pulsating indicator
  • created a new audio bus for notifications
  • grouped settings in the settings list
  • introduced more accurate timers in battle
  • fixed market not hiding in battles

