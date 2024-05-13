- indicating the current turn by a pulsating indicator
- created a new audio bus for notifications
- grouped settings in the settings list
- introduced more accurate timers in battle
- fixed market not hiding in battles
Rebornia update for 13 May 2024
[0.5.2] changes for May 13
Patchnotes via Steam Community
