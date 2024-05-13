V1.1.0 The Last Paladin

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44423204/8d2750843aa99c59c29cdf7b68e84dea64c4184d.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44423204/e8e658eb02318f6ef32f0dbf219d09edc48c1fad.png)[/url]

Thank you all for playing Artifact Seeker!!

Thank you all for playing Artifact Seeker, we are glad to have so many players joining the community!!



We are now focusing on fixing the bugs and UI control issues. After the game is stable again, we have short term plan to make more new contents for the game including:

- New Endless Arena battle mode after you are finishing a story mode (You can choose to leave anytime you want or just start a new run like you did before)

- New Artifact backup system, to let some artifacts to have more different copies in the vault

- More blessing kind of affix that adds more fun to some certain synergy build

- New free character DLC that unlocks a paladin character who is capable of Holy and Defence

- New Skill Tree system

Training Room, A place to test all buildings and skills

Greater Rift, New mode that focus more on buildings

New DLC - Legacy of Mortia which contain at least two new playable characters, new map Dwarf Kindom Mortia, new skills, new Boss, new Synergy, new events, new artifacts

More events, more artifacts, more weapons, more affixes, more skills etc



And we will listen to the communities' voice and keep polishing the game.

Thank you all again!! It's great to have you all here!!!

NEW

New character Amelia the Paladin.(Unlock on May 14th)

New Talent tree system - Wheel of Stars, different characters can use a limited number of Talent Points to design different buildings on a rotatable wheel.(Unlock on May 14th)

New Achievements

New Paladin related artifacts

New affix Freeze, When the frost synergy skill hits an enemy, there is an X% chance that the enemy will be frozen for 3 second, making the enemy unable to act.

New affix Ice Crack, When a frozen enemy dies, the ice will shatter, causing damage equal to X% of the character's maximum health to surrounding enemies.

New affix Culling, When the skill hits an enemy whose health value is less than a certain threshold, there is an X% probability of directly killing the enemy.

New affix Culling Strengthen, The health threshold that triggers Culling is increased by X%.

New affix Requiem, Each time a skill is released, there is an X% probability that it will directly kill a nearby non-boss enemy.

Adjust

The endless mode is merged into one map, and there is no longer a distinction between forests, snow mountains and deserts.

Reworked the logic of [S] Crescent Strike so that it now deals damage based on the actual collision.

Adjusted the effect of Holy synergy by lowering the number of invincible shield layers provided by Holy Blessing at high synergy levels.

Increased the base capacity of Holy Blessing by 8->10, and decreased the maxium invincible shield layers of Holy Blessing by 8->4.

Reworked Frost Synergy so that Frozen skills no longer provide slow debuff and dot damage, but instead have a chance to freeze enemies.

Increased the base damage of all Frost synergy skills.

Adjusted the enhancement attributes of some Ice Synergy weapons.

Adjusted the attributes of the artifact Frost Fairy Wings, and added Ice Crack to the fixed attributes.

Adjusted the synergy of Shatter, now there will be an affix of culling .

Adjusted the synergy of Death, now there will be an affix of Requiem.

Optimised the display of Synergy cyclopedia.

Optimised the UI of the character attribute

Bugfix

Fixed an issue where Endless High Level items were overflowing with values.

Fixed the issue that when selecting artifacts at the beginning of the game, filtering synergy could only filter to multiple synergies artifacts.

Thank You:

A big thank you to all the players who have provided us with feedback and suggestions. You have made "Artifact Seeker" even more enjoyable. We are aware that there are still areas for improvement, but we are constantly working hard. We hope you will continue to support us, and provide us with feedback at any time. :) And if you enjoy the game, please leave a review for us.

Thank you ALL.

-Devs Team of "Artifact Seeker"