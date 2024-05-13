 Skip to content

ULTRAKILL update for 13 May 2024

Patch 15d Changelog

Last edited 13 May 2024 – 02:09:05 UTC

  • Fixed Malicious Faces not taking initial impact damage from explosions when made vulnerable with gasoline
  • Fixed Streetcleaner flamethrower flames not causing see-through enemy outlines effect
  • Fixed Cerberus gibs not being deleted when intended
  • Fixed gasoline particles causing inconsistent fill when hitting multiple enemy hitboxes on the same frame
  • Fixed the HUD Background Opacity option not working on the Speedometer when using Classic HUD
  • Speedometer now has options for horizontal only and vertical only
  • Fixed 0-3 and 4-2 mid-level shops still playing/muting music
  • Fixed Mannequins continuing to be parryable after landing from a launch on Brutal difficulty
  • Fixed the Mover Arm breaking after letting go of a chess piece
  • Fixed 7-S pond not getting stained
  • Fixed Speedometer not taking into account objects the player is riding
  • Fixed SRS Cannon firing absurd amounts of simultaneous cannonballs when using a Dual Wield powerup
  • Fixed Sawed-On Shotgun playing the chainsaw spark particle effect during the core heat release animation
  • Made Rocket Launcher hologram display slightly dimmer
  • Made HUD weapon icon glow slightly dimmer
  • Fixed slide particles being blue when the player has dodge frames stored but is not currently invincible

