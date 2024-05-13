- Fixed Malicious Faces not taking initial impact damage from explosions when made vulnerable with gasoline
- Fixed Streetcleaner flamethrower flames not causing see-through enemy outlines effect
- Fixed Cerberus gibs not being deleted when intended
- Fixed gasoline particles causing inconsistent fill when hitting multiple enemy hitboxes on the same frame
- Fixed the HUD Background Opacity option not working on the Speedometer when using Classic HUD
- Speedometer now has options for horizontal only and vertical only
- Fixed 0-3 and 4-2 mid-level shops still playing/muting music
- Fixed Mannequins continuing to be parryable after landing from a launch on Brutal difficulty
- Fixed the Mover Arm breaking after letting go of a chess piece
- Fixed 7-S pond not getting stained
- Fixed Speedometer not taking into account objects the player is riding
- Fixed SRS Cannon firing absurd amounts of simultaneous cannonballs when using a Dual Wield powerup
- Fixed Sawed-On Shotgun playing the chainsaw spark particle effect during the core heat release animation
- Made Rocket Launcher hologram display slightly dimmer
- Made HUD weapon icon glow slightly dimmer
- Fixed slide particles being blue when the player has dodge frames stored but is not currently invincible
ULTRAKILL update for 13 May 2024
Patch 15d Changelog
Patchnotes via Steam Community
