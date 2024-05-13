- Updated the project's blank page header with a design inspired by the recently popular kawaii-style text logos.
- Improved English localization, supplementing the speech synthesis lib with English and multilingual sources provided by MS Azure.
- Optimized automatic line wrapping to better conform to language standards when punctuation marks appear at the beginning or end of a line.
- [Major Update] Added a new type of media, "Sprite" which allows for a simple and effortless implementation of character animations that follow the mouth movements during speech!
- Other minor adjustments and debugging have been made.
回声工坊 RplGen Studio update for 13 May 2024
update beta 2.0.8
Patchnotes via Steam Community
