回声工坊 RplGen Studio update for 13 May 2024

update beta 2.0.8

Build 14344550 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 02:09:14 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Updated the project's blank page header with a design inspired by the recently popular kawaii-style text logos.
  2. Improved English localization, supplementing the speech synthesis lib with English and multilingual sources provided by MS Azure.
  3. Optimized automatic line wrapping to better conform to language standards when punctuation marks appear at the beginning or end of a line.
  4. [Major Update] Added a new type of media, "Sprite" which allows for a simple and effortless implementation of character animations that follow the mouth movements during speech!
  5. Other minor adjustments and debugging have been made.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitSimplified Chinese
