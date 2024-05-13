 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Grand Shooter (Playtest) update for 13 May 2024

Fast reloads and outer border option added

Share · View all patches · Build 14344544 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 02:09:18 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Reloads are super fast now.
Also, our great testers noticed that inside black border is not useful with Sinden Lightgun, so we've inverted it to be outside.
You also have an option to turn on or off the black border.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2950871
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2950872
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2950873
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link