Reloads are super fast now.
Also, our great testers noticed that inside black border is not useful with Sinden Lightgun, so we've inverted it to be outside.
You also have an option to turn on or off the black border.
Grand Shooter (Playtest) update for 13 May 2024
Fast reloads and outer border option added
