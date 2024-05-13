Patch Notes 0.889.2

Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where if using keyboard and mouse the food will be placed on ground even if no food was there (this didn't seem to affect taming since the value of food was 0).
- Fixed a bug where food would still be on ground even if depleted.
- Fixed Melina to now give quest on first contact. Was stuck in the progression of quest even if quest wasn't obtained. It now works as it should.
- Changed some controller UI functions.
- Fixed issue that rarely occurs when 2 monsters get to the food at the same time. If food is finished the second monster will move on.
- Added close button to the sleep screen. If it becomes unresponsive, you can now close it. Some players have experienced it getting stuck once every few in game days.
New Content:
- Melina now sells monsters from Ironcliff once enough reputation is earned.
- 6 Ironcliff monsters added.
- Corral now has option to release monsters.
Changed files in this update