1.新角色——姜维
拥有专属的法力系统。
包含48张卡牌、18个宝物，以及各自对应的升级版。
2.【将帅】关不再掉落卡牌。
3.【燃血】牌增加自己的伤害预警。
4.宝物【飞盾】调整为将所有【挡】变为【快速还击】，【飞盾+】则变成【快速还击+】。
5.宝物【本草经+】不再增加生命，改为打出【干扰牌】时，额外抽1张牌。
6.宝物【闪电鞭】不再是只触发1次。修改为洗牌时，如果没有闪避，则获得1~2层。
7.调整几个地方的UI。
8.修复多个小概率触发bug。
MAJOR 蜀末 update for 13 May 2024
游戏更新-20240513
1.新角色——姜维
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update