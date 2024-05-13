 Skip to content

游戏大对决 update for 13 May 2024

New fighter: NBA2K

Build 14344476 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 02:09:16 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added a new fighter: NBA2K

First skill: Dribble/Dunk, Second skill: Fade Away Jump Shot

This fighter possesses a counter technique, capable of performing a back elbow strike when perfectly blocking，JUST DO IT！

The kill icon is the Los Angeles Lakers logo.

The death animation pays homage to the legendary Stuntman.

