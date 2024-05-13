Added a new fighter: NBA2K
First skill: Dribble/Dunk, Second skill: Fade Away Jump Shot
This fighter possesses a counter technique, capable of performing a back elbow strike when perfectly blocking，JUST DO IT！
The kill icon is the Los Angeles Lakers logo.
The death animation pays homage to the legendary Stuntman.
游戏大对决 update for 13 May 2024
