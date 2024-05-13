 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Power Network Tycoon update for 13 May 2024

Patch v0.6.005

Share · View all patches · Build 14344383 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 02:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update includes the following changes:

  • All research buttons are now shown in demo, but not all interactable
  • Changes to simulations for current passed between Power Generators, Conductors and Substations
  • Added random selection of living and dead plants/trees/objects to each map for more variety
  • Fixed z axis fighting of expo building on desert map
  • Fixed issue that made the first few roads that spawn become surrounded by buildings, stopping roads from expanding neatly.


Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2429931
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 2429932
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 2429933
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link