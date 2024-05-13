Patch v0.6.005

This update includes the following changes:
- All research buttons are now shown in demo, but not all interactable
- Changes to simulations for current passed between Power Generators, Conductors and Substations
- Added random selection of living and dead plants/trees/objects to each map for more variety
- Fixed z axis fighting of expo building on desert map
- Fixed issue that made the first few roads that spawn become surrounded by buildings, stopping roads from expanding neatly.
