Svarog's Dream Playtest update for 13 May 2024

Few small fixes

13 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Nerfed flying insects and adjusted their frequency of appearance.
-Fixed AWSD controls issue in combat.
-Slightly reduced the rate at which levels progress past level 15.
-Made a few minor skill balance adjustments.
-Made a few minor grammar fixes.
-Addressed the issue where skills were not properly scaled with the bravery attribute.

