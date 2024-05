Share · View all patches · Build 14344335 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 08:33:06 UTC by Wendy

Welcome, heroic slime producers!

Check out the redesigned level architecture and improved hint system!

By smoothing the difficulty curve, adding more ways to win in each level, and providing more generous hints, the game is now more rewarding and accessible.

The icing on the cake is the enhanced Steam Deck performance and screen scaling.