Terra Randoma update for 13 May 2024

Version 0.99.21

Version 0.99.21

Last edited 13 May 2024 – 01:09:04 UTC

  • Repair only badly damaged equipped items button was sometimes calculating the repair tool need wrongly. It wanted more then needed.
  • Slightly increased elemental and poison damages of the hero.

