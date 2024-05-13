Patch Merging Part 6.41

Share · View all patches · Build 14344277 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 01:09:03 UTC by Wendy

Minor improvement based on player feedback, bug fixes, and balance changes.

Penkura Main Branch Adjustment

⊞ Bugs/Errors ⊞

◈ Players hands intensely shake when looking directly up.

◈ Very talk grass flicker under player feet.

◈ Last known position player indicator, didn't disappear after disposing the body.

◈ After finishing the mission Do Bots Dream Of Electric ship, Oculus bot was not properly added to the list of owned bots.

◈ RTS Grid system didn't update the grid selection buttons.

◈ Oculus bot, didn't have a map marker when changing the ownership to the player.

⊞ Improvements / changes / additions ⊞

◈ Drastic changes to how light scattering is calculated based on fog density, cloud coverage, time of the day, area of play, biome, and upcoming weather changes. Which should significantly improve ambience light, making it much brighter at day, while still keeping it dark at night.

◈ The Entire color scheme, coming from sun, gas giant, fog, and cloud, changes based on the weather, and time of the day.

◈ Added (Matured) to Arachnorex Name.

◈ Changed the name of Robotic Task System to Base Construction System.

◈ MMC user interface will now display resources number under resources' requirement to green if player has the necessary amount.

◈ MMC user interface, resources requirement will now split the number in two lines rather than one, if player has more than 1000 units of a resource, to make it more visible.

◈ Bots will now be a little bit less friendly, and won't try to hug the player each time he orders them to follow them.

◈ Improved light intensity at Manufacturing Platform.

⊞ Balance changes ⊞

◈ M.R.T Fuel Rods Dissol requirement lowered from 50 to 40 /// Battery ST-1 from 1 to 0 /// Bilitor from 120 to 100 /// Crystallized Construction Component from 1 to 2.