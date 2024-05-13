The player ship and all enemies actually have a light, however it cannot normally be seen in most cases.
To remedy this:
- Added grid backdrop. The backdrop not only diffuses light, but certain events in game will make the grid warp.
- Most explosions now cast light which the grid will diffuse, adding more visual effects to the experience.
- Modes like pacifism have a large amount of enemies dying at once, which causes performance issues, and as such, explosions from enemies here won't use pixel-lights
- Steam deck players may have noticed that the online leaderboards did not fit on the screen. The leaderboards have been moved back to remedy this.
- Personal records have been given their own screen, since the sheer amount of modes has made the previous setup impractical.
Changed files in this update