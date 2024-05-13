The player ship and all enemies actually have a light, however it cannot normally be seen in most cases.

To remedy this:

Added grid backdrop. The backdrop not only diffuses light, but certain events in game will make the grid warp.

Most explosions now cast light which the grid will diffuse, adding more visual effects to the experience.

Modes like pacifism have a large amount of enemies dying at once, which causes performance issues, and as such, explosions from enemies here won't use pixel-lights

Steam deck players may have noticed that the online leaderboards did not fit on the screen. The leaderboards have been moved back to remedy this.

Personal records have been given their own screen, since the sheer amount of modes has made the previous setup impractical.