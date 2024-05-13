Printer Instructions: Sugar, Cocoa, and Cake

More Stuff, Faster

In the near future we'll revisit kitchens and cooking, but currently we are working on several other aspects of the larger survival updates including new suits, jetpacks, and starting equipment. Instead of hoarding all of the new content for one massive cooking update, we’ve decided to add some of it into the current system, so players can grow some new plants, and craft some new foods in the meantime.

New Plants: Sugarcane and Cocoa

Cocoa plants like a warm environment, and while a dedicated room isn't necessary, the ideal growth temperatures of some normal plants may conflict, leading to some plants growing slower depending on your grow room temperature. Cocoa plants harvest into cocoa pods, which can be used in the reagent processor to create cocoa powder.

Sugarcane plants grows much like wheat and harvests into sugarcane, which can be used in the reagent processor to create sugar.

But what could you make with sugar and cocoa…?

Chocolate!

We’ve added a selection of sweet treats for your chubby little stationeer fingers to grab. Chocolate bars, regular cake, chocolate cake, and chocolate cereal bars count as high quality food, which additionally raise your mood if you are feeling down. We’ve also increased the trader’s egg and milk supply, so that you can bake some joy into your life at the cost of some credits, without raising chickens, or making soy milk. Some traders might also pay a high price for some of your delicious treats.

Printer Stack Instructions

Following on from our introduction of stack instructions for the Logic Sorter last week, IC can now ‘easily’ write their own print stack onto the printers. This includes internal count tracking of each print request, so keeping track of how many of something has printed is much easier. There are also several modifier instructions that will tell the printer to modify the next instruction, to do things such as to wait until this print is complete before continuing. We are trying to keep each instruction as simple and straightforward as possible, so that players can intuitively know what their code will do.

Another notable feature of the printer instructions is an exposed stack pointer. The Logic Sorter reads through and evaluates all of its memory to check for valid conditions each tick but Printers may hit an instruction that blocks them from continuing their internal processing, such as WaitUntilNextValid. This is notable in the instruction JumpIfNextInvalid, where instead of continuing on, or waiting upon finding a print job that cant complete, a stack address can be provided to jump to another section of prints that might be desired instead. So the stack pointer is exposed to the player here so they can write flow control into their print requests, with reduced overhead on the IC10 code.

The last interesting mechanic used in the printer instructions is MissingRecipeReagent. Notably, it is only valid from 54 to 62, and it is actually used as an instruction from the printer to the player, sending data back out. The printer can be stopped at a ExecutePrintRecipe if it was preceded by a WaitUntilNextValid, and it is missing resources to execute the print job. In this case, the printer will use those addresses to output the missing reagents via the payload of the MissingRecipeReagent.

Change Log v.2.4966.22543