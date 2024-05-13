 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Spectral Possession update for 13 May 2024

Patch Notes V 0.3.1

Share · View all patches · Build 14344155 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 01:09:09 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hot fixes:

  • Fixed an issue which would allow clients not to use Medkits or see prompts on there HUD
  • Fixed an issue which would allow clients not to use Energy drinks or see prompts on there HUD
  • Fixed an issue where clients could attempt to kick players when they was NOT the host

Bug Fixes:

  • Potential fix for an issue causing players who re-join a game to get a fatal error
  • Fixed an issue which would cause some mesh's to block in game interactions
  • Removed motion sensors temporarily while we undergo some fixes and tuning

Changed files in this update

Depot 2256351
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link