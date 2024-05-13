Patch Notes V 0.3.1

Hot fixes:
- Fixed an issue which would allow clients not to use Medkits or see prompts on there HUD
- Fixed an issue which would allow clients not to use Energy drinks or see prompts on there HUD
- Fixed an issue where clients could attempt to kick players when they was NOT the host
Bug Fixes:
- Potential fix for an issue causing players who re-join a game to get a fatal error
- Fixed an issue which would cause some mesh's to block in game interactions
- Removed motion sensors temporarily while we undergo some fixes and tuning
Changed files in this update