WizardChess update for 13 May 2024

New Units, New Onboarding, Same Insanity (0.9.5)

Share · View all patches · Build 14344150 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 20:46:07 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Welcome to WizardChess 0.9.5!

This patch was a huge effort. It introduces 12 new units, builds out Arcade mode and streamlines the introduction to the game. We're focused on reducing tedium and bringing the fun of the late game in much earlier. Arcade Mode will be the default mode for new players going forward, with Story Mode acting as a set of challenges that unlock particularly interesting units.

This has been in response to the feedback we've received here on Steam & in our Discord about how the game could be more fun, for more insight into the design check out the latest devlog:

NEW Unit: Druid
Debuff the DEF of units standing in the same row or column.
NEW Unit: Barby
Moves slowly dragging a big club. Gains ATK when moving.
NEW Unit: Wolobee
Swap places with nearby units.
NEW Unit: Doagen
Repeats whatever move you last made it do.
NEW Unit: Dancer
Effortlessly moves between the crown.
NEW Unit: Hellcat
Taunt enemies to draw them near.
NEW Unit: Warlock
Direct all units to target the same cell.
NEW Unit: Orangutan
Throw adjacent units to distant tiles.
NEW Unit: Cyboxer
Automatically seek out combat.
NEW Unit: Wisp
Automatically evake combat.
NEW Unit: Yowi
Throw projectiles to push back foes.
NEW Unit: Roboart
Automatically charges at signs of enemy movement.

NEW Arcade Mode Unlockables
After each arcade mode run you have a chance, based on the cards you draw, to unlock a new unit.

NEW Introduction scene
Actual lore!

NEW Onboarding sequence
We've streamlined the tutorial. This is the first step in a rework of the "tutorial" content to make it less boring.

CHANGE Tune enemy DEF scaling
CHANGE Ronin and Cat attack diagonally
All units that can move diagonally should attack diagonally.
CHANGE Reworking cutscenes and dialogue.
CHANGE Codex entries updated and re-written for clarity.
CHANGE Units will (briefly) indicate which tiles their effects are examining before they act.
CHANGE All shop items are inspectable
CHANGE Cloaky is inspectable in the shop
CHANGE Arcade mode buttons have bindings, labels and spatial targets

FIXED NullReferenceException accessing unit's position
FIXED Incorrect screen resolution calculation
FIXED Trade offers could overlap with the exit button

Thanks for your continued support and feedback.
Ben & Ricky (TwoPM Studios)

