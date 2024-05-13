5-12 Pogo Rogue Update

 Skip to content

Pogo Rogue update for 13 May 2024

Pogo Rogue Update · Build 14344128 · Last edited 13 May 2024

Updates:

  • Added shop music
  • Freeze now reloads your current weapon on use
  • Slime Blaster is now an area 3 item
  • Bubble Gun is now an area 2-3 item
  • Slightly increased Bubble Gun pop time
  • Passive items can no longer be "sold out" in the shop
  • "New discovery!" notification when a new item is discovered
  • The death screen now shows numbers next to stacked passive items
  • UI Display to show the areas each weapon/active item can be found in

Thanks for playing Pogo Rogue, and look forward to more updates and bug fixes soon!

