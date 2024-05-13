5-12 Pogo Rogue Update

Updates:
- Added shop music
- Freeze now reloads your current weapon on use
- Slime Blaster is now an area 3 item
- Bubble Gun is now an area 2-3 item
- Slightly increased Bubble Gun pop time
- Passive items can no longer be "sold out" in the shop
- "New discovery!" notification when a new item is discovered
- The death screen now shows numbers next to stacked passive items
- UI Display to show the areas each weapon/active item can be found in
Thanks for playing Pogo Rogue, and look forward to more updates and bug fixes soon!
