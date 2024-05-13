The 'Performance Enhancers' update!

Did you hate getting 10 fps on screamboat Willie! Well good, because I also hated that so I worked over the weekend to bring you PERFORMANCE ENHANCERS!! These enhancers will bring your fps up, so that Willie can take you down!

performance enhancers was intended for the game and will automatically be installed with new update. performance enhancer was never intended for people so don't even try. Like seriously don't even try, looking at you EVAN! Performance enhancers is not a real product, but rather the product of me learning how to optimize better and then optimizing better. Performance enhancers does make the game play better, but does not make the gamer play better.