Outliver: Tribulation update for 14 May 2024

Localisation update!

14 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We added localisation support for 10 languages including German, Spanish, French, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese Brazil, Russian, Turkish and Chinese (simplified). Stayed tuned for a more detailed blog post!

