We added localisation support for 10 languages including German, Spanish, French, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese Brazil, Russian, Turkish and Chinese (simplified). Stayed tuned for a more detailed blog post!
Outliver: Tribulation update for 14 May 2024
Localisation update!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
