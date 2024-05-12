1.01.19: More I2 trophies (Willow Trees and Mystic Vines)

Removed the White Box Device at the start of Large White Flowers.
Added trophies in I2 for Willow Trees, Dark Willow Trees, and Mystic Vines.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Removed the White Box Device at the start of Large White Flowers.
Added trophies in I2 for Willow Trees, Dark Willow Trees, and Mystic Vines.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update