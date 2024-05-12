 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fractal Block World update for 12 May 2024

1.01.19: More I2 trophies (Willow Trees and Mystic Vines)

Share · View all patches · Build 14344039 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 00:09:07 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Removed the White Box Device at the start of Large White Flowers.

Added trophies in I2 for Willow Trees, Dark Willow Trees, and Mystic Vines.

Changed files in this update

Windows Fractal Block World Content Depot 1540571
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link