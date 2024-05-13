Version 28.5: Get ready to jump into Early Access!

Share · View all patches · Build 14344025 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 00:09:09 UTC by Wendy

Exciting News, Everyone!

This is our final patch before we make the big leap to Early Access tomorrow. We're thrilled about this milestone and hope you are too. Here’s what you can expect in this last update before the big day:

"Chain" missions

Embark on thrilling multistage missions to earn more goldies and unlock new rewards!



Voiceover for tutorial

We've introduced a voiceover in the tutorial! It's not fully polished yet, but it’s there to enhance the experience for new players. Expect further improvements in upcoming patches.



New artwork

Check out the fresh artwork for these cards: Ocean D. Finley, Archimimus, Alien Abduction, Firebrand Lassie, Clumsy Cactus, and Jurassic Canon Fodder. Thanks to our awesome artists for bringing these characters to life with their illustrations.



New Movie Sets:

Explore genre-themed movie sets now available in the store:

Comedy: Dive into hilarious mix-ups at a fun fair.

Mystery: Solve a bank robbery gone wrong with secret shadows lurking.

Drama: Ramp up the telenovela tension in a wealthy family's estate.

New Card Backs:

We've added a variety of new card backs and other exciting goodies.



Bugfixes

Added non-animated version of Sly, adjusted cost of animated Sly to be in line with other animated directors.

CyboBoy and Bartender Hydra would not freeze from their planned attack, if they have been already frozen (thanks, @Dunkoro).

After mass effects characters won't get stuck under each other and move to proper position on the set right away (thanks, @kramushka and friends).

When you steal narrative points from opponent, your Sleight of hand trickster won't return back to your hand (thanks, @Majstor).

If character under Bloodbeards effect attacks and dies during an attack, it won't steal the narrative points.

Fixed Spikes visuals alignment.

Character with lethal has to deal attack damage for it to activate, Spikes and Backfire is not considered attack damage (thanks, @Dunkoro)

Making copy of the deck won't overwrite already exist copy.

When collecting large number of bounty points after AoE, they are properly spread between Lead and the free narrative points (thanks, @NatriOn).

Looking Ahead:

This release sets the stage for our early access launch tomorrow. Get ready, spread the word, and dive into the world of ScreenPlay, where creativity meets cinema. Calling all visionary directors to join us!