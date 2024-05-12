Update 1.1.1

Bringing the prologue version up-to-date with the full version with a bunch of changes & fixes!
CHANGES:
- Offspring-related mutations now appear less often.
- Projectiles with homing no longer seek towards microbes/offspring that they've already hit (they'll feel better because of this change).
- (mutation) microbes are completely insane: Now a bit less insane (microbes won't move quite as fast).
- Checklist, Turret & Perk menus have been expanded to show empty placeholders for future full-game content - as new game modes / turrets / perks are added to the full game, they will appear in those spots (after you meet their unlock conditions, that is). (NOTE: these menus will look busier now, but I felt that having all icons on-screen at once would still offer a better play experience than if I were to, for example, separate them onto different pages.)
- Barrel Light "Cone" would practically dissappear if Accuracy was too good, but not anymore.
- (mutation) blank!: Now says "benign!" so as not to be confused with being an error.
- (turret) Maw: Eating sounds & effects!
FIXES:
- Fixed some cases where, when Range was reduced by more than 50%, it would apply an extra steep Range reduction.
- At aspect ratios narrower than 16:9, weapon range was getting reduced - you'll now be able to play at any aspect ratio without any weird range changes.
