 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Well of Life Cannot Move update for 13 May 2024

Weapon upgrade for staff

Share · View all patches · Build 14343991 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 10:09:29 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[tr][td]Weapon upgrade for staff! Level up weapon speed to 10 for the upgrade. Projectile movement speed is doubled. Projectiles can hit 3 times before expiring and will seek out additional enemies twice. Can target the same enemy multiple times. [/td][td][/td][/tr]

Changed files in this update

Depot 2932741
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link