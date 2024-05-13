Update 1.1.1

If you haven't used Maw yet (and you can check how in the CHECKLIST), NOW give it a shot - various issues with the Maw experience have been resolved, and additional effects have been added! Also some good important fixes.
CHANGES:
- (mutation) blank!: Now says "benign!" so as not to be confused with being an error.
- (turret) Maw: Eating sounds & effects!
- The option to skip the shop will now appear the moment you fill all of your turret's slots (as opposed to only appearing once ENDLESS begins).
FIXES:
- Microbes will no longer get pulled past the turret if pulled in with the Magnet perk. (this was especially a problem for the new "Maw" turret!)
- (achievement) 1000 Knockback: Now triggers much more reliably.
- The text above the title on the TURRETS & PERKS menus now accurately reflects how many are currently unlockable.
- (weapon) AATT Homing Mine Launcher: its homing has been restored.
- At aspect ratios narrower than 16:9, weapon range was getting reduced - you'll now be able to play at any aspect ratio without any weird range changes.
Changed files in this update