Genome Guardian update for 13 May 2024

Update 1.1.1

Update 1.1.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community
If you haven't used Maw yet (and you can check how in the CHECKLIST), NOW give it a shot - various issues with the Maw experience have been resolved, and additional effects have been added! Also some good important fixes.
CHANGES:
  • (mutation) blank!: Now says "benign!" so as not to be confused with being an error.
  • (turret) Maw: Eating sounds & effects!
  • The option to skip the shop will now appear the moment you fill all of your turret's slots (as opposed to only appearing once ENDLESS begins).
FIXES:
  • Microbes will no longer get pulled past the turret if pulled in with the Magnet perk. (this was especially a problem for the new "Maw" turret!)
  • (achievement) 1000 Knockback: Now triggers much more reliably.
  • The text above the title on the TURRETS & PERKS menus now accurately reflects how many are currently unlockable.
  • (weapon) AATT Homing Mine Launcher: its homing has been restored.
  • At aspect ratios narrower than 16:9, weapon range was getting reduced - you'll now be able to play at any aspect ratio without any weird range changes.

