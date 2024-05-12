 Skip to content

Entomophobia update for 12 May 2024

v1.03 Entomophobia Update

12 May 2024

Hello fellas,

Here are some more fixes.

🐛 Changes this patch:

  • Fixed randomly getting hit by enemies far away.
  • Fixed augment popup getting stuck at the top of the screen.
  • Fixed an issue where cards wouldn't be clickable.
  • (?) Fixed an error with Upgrade Card audio.
  • (?) Fixed an error with the Turret Weapon.
  • (?) Fixed an error with the Gun reloading.

(?) = Possible fix.

👷‍♂️📜 Future Update Ideas/Plans.

  • Elites & more Complex Enemies.
  • Cloud saves.

Okay, I think this is the last of the small little Fixing updates, I'll begin working on a content update shortly.

Enjoy!

