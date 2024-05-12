v1.03 Entomophobia Update

Hello fellas,
Here are some more fixes.
🐛 Changes this patch:
- Fixed randomly getting hit by enemies far away.
- Fixed augment popup getting stuck at the top of the screen.
- Fixed an issue where cards wouldn't be clickable.
- (?) Fixed an error with Upgrade Card audio.
- (?) Fixed an error with the Turret Weapon.
- (?) Fixed an error with the Gun reloading.
(?) = Possible fix.
👷♂️📜 Future Update Ideas/Plans.
- Elites & more Complex Enemies.
- Cloud saves.
Okay, I think this is the last of the small little Fixing updates, I'll begin working on a content update shortly.
Please leave a review! :D
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1932700/Entomophobia/
