v1.03 Entomophobia Update

Share · View all patches · Build 14343937 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 00:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Hello fellas,

Here are some more fixes.

🐛 Changes this patch:

Fixed randomly getting hit by enemies far away.

Fixed augment popup getting stuck at the top of the screen.

Fixed an issue where cards wouldn't be clickable.

(?) Fixed an error with Upgrade Card audio.

(?) Fixed an error with the Turret Weapon.

(?) Fixed an error with the Gun reloading.

(?) = Possible fix.

👷‍♂️📜 Future Update Ideas/Plans.

Elites & more Complex Enemies.

Cloud saves.

Okay, I think this is the last of the small little Fixing updates, I'll begin working on a content update shortly.

Please leave a review! :D

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1932700/Entomophobia/

Enjoy!