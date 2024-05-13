Small bug fixes

Patch Notes:

Tutorials:

Updated and Improved all opening tutorials

Fixed typos

Move Highlighter:

Fixed many bugs associated with this tool for example:

-If only an enemy king was defending a piece but two friendly piece were attacking it, it would be marked as a bad capture (red highlight). This will now show a good capture (green highlight).

-If only a pawn was defending then it would always be marked as a bad capture even it was attacked multiple times. Now it will show a good capture (green highlight)

White and black check tool:

Fixed a bug where a possible check would be shown when a pawn wasn't on its starting square but a check was being shown 2 moves away.

Import PGN:

Fixed a bug that would make some PGN imports not work. It was associated with how I didn't specify a white or black piece.

Upcoming fixes:

Improving and checking all other tutorials.