Chess Tools update for 13 May 2024

Small bug fixes

13 May 2024

Patch Notes:

Tutorials:
Updated and Improved all opening tutorials
Fixed typos

Move Highlighter:
Fixed many bugs associated with this tool for example:
-If only an enemy king was defending a piece but two friendly piece were attacking it, it would be marked as a bad capture (red highlight). This will now show a good capture (green highlight).
-If only a pawn was defending then it would always be marked as a bad capture even it was attacked multiple times. Now it will show a good capture (green highlight)

White and black check tool:
Fixed a bug where a possible check would be shown when a pawn wasn't on its starting square but a check was being shown 2 moves away.

Import PGN:
Fixed a bug that would make some PGN imports not work. It was associated with how I didn't specify a white or black piece.

Upcoming fixes:
Improving and checking all other tutorials.

