Small bug fixes

Patch Notes:
Tutorials:
Updated and Improved all opening tutorials
Fixed typos
Move Highlighter:
Fixed many bugs associated with this tool for example:
-If only an enemy king was defending a piece but two friendly piece were attacking it, it would be marked as a bad capture (red highlight). This will now show a good capture (green highlight).
-If only a pawn was defending then it would always be marked as a bad capture even it was attacked multiple times. Now it will show a good capture (green highlight)
White and black check tool:
Fixed a bug where a possible check would be shown when a pawn wasn't on its starting square but a check was being shown 2 moves away.
Import PGN:
Fixed a bug that would make some PGN imports not work. It was associated with how I didn't specify a white or black piece.
Upcoming fixes:
Improving and checking all other tutorials.
