Bobo Bay Playtest update for 12 May 2024

Playtest Patch Notes 5/12/2024

Share · View all patches · Build 14343915 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 00:09:07 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • stat buffs and debuffs from moods, traits, and all that are working now. They weren't all this time and i didn't know :skull:
  • added boo boo foot affliction. They lose a foot and have a huge debuff in run and acceleration. not contagious.
  • added skateboard item and item trait
  • can no longer pause during loadscreens
  • added 5th form for default species. Fern.
  • added all patterns for default species in. There are rarities so you will see some more than others.
  • added letters and mailbox. they are working, but actually no letters yet lol.
  • added mesh morphs for all forms
  • another color tweak
  • added sell bin sounds and animation

