- stat buffs and debuffs from moods, traits, and all that are working now. They weren't all this time and i didn't know :skull:
- added boo boo foot affliction. They lose a foot and have a huge debuff in run and acceleration. not contagious.
- added skateboard item and item trait
- can no longer pause during loadscreens
- added 5th form for default species. Fern.
- added all patterns for default species in. There are rarities so you will see some more than others.
- added letters and mailbox. they are working, but actually no letters yet lol.
- added mesh morphs for all forms
- another color tweak
- added sell bin sounds and animation
Bobo Bay Playtest update for 12 May 2024
Playtest Patch Notes 5/12/2024
Patchnotes via Steam Community
