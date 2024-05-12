Version 0.99.20 - Quality of Life Changes

Hi everyone,

This update is about improving the repair menu of the game. Now the Repair All button gives more information and control. Instead of a pop up box menu, there is a bigger page like a repair station where more information can be seen like, repair tool's break threshold or durability per repair attempt.

Apart from repair all, and repair equipped buttons, players can easily repair their items with only right clicking without going through repair/salvage menu.

Repair/Salvage menu is still in the game when hero opens the backpack and right clicks on an item. Since salvaging repaired items gives more gold it is convenient there is a menu that they are both accessible.

Thank you. May the tides bring you triumph!