Dransik 2.2 - Build: 987.862

Changes
- Red Boar Inn 2nd weaponry sign changed to magic shop sign to match vendor
- Skill Friendly name now also used in level message (Iron Smelting vs Iron)
- Y key to open the spell book add to “Welcome To Dransik”
- Taming Whip prints proper creature name when the creature cannot be tamed vs its own name
- Grape seed planted not removed from inventory when INT save it
- Shubin quest window entry for stage 1 is no longer blank
- The Invalid has died shouldn’t happen the creature dies really fast
- Quantity 0 drops that can’t be picked up should no longer happen
- Followers will dump contents of what they are carrying for their leader to ground on death (or in the corpse, in the case where they have a corpse)
Changed files in this update