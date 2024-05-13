 Skip to content

Dransik update for 13 May 2024

Dransik 2.2 - Build: 987.862

Build 14343818 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 12:09:06 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Red Boar Inn 2nd weaponry sign changed to magic shop sign to match vendor
  • Skill Friendly name now also used in level message (Iron Smelting vs Iron)
  • Y key to open the spell book add to “Welcome To Dransik”
  • Taming Whip prints proper creature name when the creature cannot be tamed vs its own name
  • Grape seed planted not removed from inventory when INT save it
  • Shubin quest window entry for stage 1 is no longer blank
  • The Invalid has died shouldn’t happen the creature dies really fast
  • Quantity 0 drops that can’t be picked up should no longer happen
  • Followers will dump contents of what they are carrying for their leader to ground on death (or in the corpse, in the case where they have a corpse)

Changed files in this update

