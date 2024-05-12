 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Jetball update for 12 May 2024

Build 0.7.3.27.3 is now live

Share · View all patches · Build 14343731 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 00:33:06 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Restored dedicated servers (Windows and Linux servers are both confirmed to be working again)
  • Restored Mac version
  • Fixed switching weapons bug
  • Fixed several visual issues (menu, vchat, etc)
  • Stats are working again (stats only record from a dedicated server)

This is a rollback from Unreal Engine 5.3 back to Unreal Engine 4.27. Unfortunately, the latest Unreal Engine 5 is too unstable to use in production. I may consider updating it once a stable version is released.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Jetball Pre-Alpha Depot 666592
  • Loading history…
Linux Jetball Linux Content Depot 666593
  • Loading history…
macOS Jetball Mac Content Depot 666594
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link