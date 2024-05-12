Build 0.7.3.27.3 is now live

Restored dedicated servers (Windows and Linux servers are both confirmed to be working again)

Restored Mac version

Fixed switching weapons bug

Fixed several visual issues (menu, vchat, etc)

Stats are working again (stats only record from a dedicated server)

This is a rollback from Unreal Engine 5.3 back to Unreal Engine 4.27. Unfortunately, the latest Unreal Engine 5 is too unstable to use in production. I may consider updating it once a stable version is released.