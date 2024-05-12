Build 0.7.3.27.3 is now live

- Restored dedicated servers (Windows and Linux servers are both confirmed to be working again)
- Restored Mac version
- Fixed switching weapons bug
- Fixed several visual issues (menu, vchat, etc)
- Stats are working again (stats only record from a dedicated server)
This is a rollback from Unreal Engine 5.3 back to Unreal Engine 4.27. Unfortunately, the latest Unreal Engine 5 is too unstable to use in production. I may consider updating it once a stable version is released.
Changed files in this update