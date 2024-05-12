 Skip to content

Shades Of Rayna update for 12 May 2024

Patch Notes 0.8.7.0.2

12 May 2024

-Changed how ritual circle works. Now, you can move around inside the big circle. The circle disappears if you leave the big circle but still get activated only when you step inside the small circle.
-Increased the reward count at the end of some conquer nodes (Random Gear, Random Relic, Random Craft Mats, Random Maps, Random Map Mods) from 15 to 30.
-Added loot spawn after All Boss, All Elite and All Veteran node completion. Loot counts are 80, 70, 60 respectively.
-Decreased spawn count of bosses on All Boss node.
-Decreased special node spawn chances.
-Fixed the problem with Warrior sets.
-Fixed the problem with Trader portal activity.
-Ritual portal activity now registers on portal activity completion on Conquer Objectives.
-Fixed the problem with booster flag effect infos when the new type of flag boost is taken.

