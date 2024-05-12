Changes for Version 4.26.1461 (2024-04-23)

Please make sure you update all platforms to the new version before you switch platforms and start SpaceDim Reset Challenges or you might lose all your Light Clones!

Added 4 new challenges

SpaceDim Reset Challenge (multi reset, 30 completions): It resets your Light Clones and you need to level up SpaceDim elements to specific levels. Buy cost of LCs in this challenge is cheaper, but you only earn Baal Power after 3 hours in a rebirth. Reward are cheaper light clone purchases. Base Speed Challenge (normal, 25 completions): In this challenge your Creating and Building Speed is reset to 100%. You can only create it via RTI bonuses. Goal is to build Black Holes with upgrades. Reward is more Building Speed and Creating Speed from god power. Total Growth Challenge (normal, unlimited): In this challenge you need to earn a set amount of growth for your pets. Reward is higher non dungeon stats for pets and a bonus growth of 10% the challenge requirement. Day Extreme Building Challenge (normal, day challenge): Only Building Speed from God Power increases your Building Speed. Goal is to build as many monuments as possible within 24 hours. Different monuments give different points. Reward is higher rebirth caps for monuments.