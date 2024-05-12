Changes for Version 4.26.1461 (2024-04-23)

Please make sure you update all platforms to the new version before you switch platforms and start SpaceDim Reset Challenges or you might lose all your Light Clones!
- Added 4 new challenges
- SpaceDim Reset Challenge (multi reset, 30 completions): It resets your Light Clones and you need to level up SpaceDim elements to specific levels. Buy cost of LCs in this challenge is cheaper, but you only earn Baal Power after 3 hours in a rebirth. Reward are cheaper light clone purchases.
- Base Speed Challenge (normal, 25 completions): In this challenge your Creating and Building Speed is reset to 100%. You can only create it via RTI bonuses. Goal is to build Black Holes with upgrades. Reward is more Building Speed and Creating Speed from god power.
- Total Growth Challenge (normal, unlimited): In this challenge you need to earn a set amount of growth for your pets. Reward is higher non dungeon stats for pets and a bonus growth of 10% the challenge requirement.
- Day Extreme Building Challenge (normal, day challenge): Only Building Speed from God Power increases your Building Speed. Goal is to build as many monuments as possible within 24 hours. Different monuments give different points. Reward is higher rebirth caps for monuments.
- Added a CHP upgrade to give more rewards if you finish dungeons later than their finish time. Up to 90% extra rewards at twice the time.
- Made requirements and rewards of SSS quests a bit more reasonable.
- Elixirs in dungeons get used now if a pet has less than 30% and more than 1000 hp.
- Added a new CHP purchase to increase rewards for dungeons if you finish them later than they are finished. This also works for dungeons < 12h. Example. You set a dungeon for 8 hours, but finish it after 10 hours and have a 60% overtime bonus from the CHP purchase, then you would get 100% for the first 8 hours and 60% for the other 2 hours for a total of 115% drops and exp from the dungeon. This is capped at 85% with twice the base time. So for a 12h dungeon it would be capped at 24h with a total of 185% reward.
- Because of some player concerns about the endgame with how fast and how much powercreep the Ultimate Challenge Challenges are, they are now limited to the highest P.Baal you have defeated. Most people didn't do even close to that many yet, so that change only affects a few endgamers atm. It might be bad because they run out of challenge content, but I will add more challenges soon and they can do OCs or UOCs in the meantime, or RTI to improve their highest P.Baal.
- Ancient Mimic gives now a bonus reward of 6 growth for each alive pet in the team.
- Some bugfixes and small changes I forgot about.
Changed files in this update