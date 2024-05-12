 Skip to content

Repair this! update for 12 May 2024

Small balance update

Repair this! update for 12 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone! We have prepared another update, this time it affected the balance
Full list of changes:

New photos added
New characters added
New messages have been added
Fixed grammatical errors
Now rich people can give up cheap repairs
Achievements are now working correctly
Prices for some spare parts have been changed
Changed the prices of wishes for a trip to the sea

The next update will be released in about a month. It's going to be a big update with new stories, investigations and endings!

Thank you to the players for supporting the project!

