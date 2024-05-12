Small balance update

Share · View all patches · Build 14343613 · Last edited 12 May 2024 – 22:06:08 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone! We have prepared another update, this time it affected the balance

Full list of changes:

New photos added

New characters added

New messages have been added

Fixed grammatical errors

Now rich people can give up cheap repairs

Achievements are now working correctly

Prices for some spare parts have been changed

Changed the prices of wishes for a trip to the sea

The next update will be released in about a month. It's going to be a big update with new stories, investigations and endings!

Thank you to the players for supporting the project!