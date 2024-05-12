 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Glider Sim update for 12 May 2024

Update Early Access_2.3.4 - Spectator Cam

Share · View all patches · Build 14343594 · Last edited 12 May 2024 – 22:09:06 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Add the Spectator Cam to glider selection. The spectator cam is “A user-friendly camera that allows you to capture dynamic shots in multiplayer mode or swiftly navigate the map for a comprehensive view.” Much like the drone but easier to control and navigate.
-Fix force feedback bug with VR hand controllers.
-Hang glider grip control mode update. Left grip on the VR controllers now enables weight shift with head only, while right grip enables weight shift with hands only. Both grip buttons at the same time enable both hand and head weight shift tracking.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Glider Sim Content Depot 1422941
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link