Update Early Access_2.3.4 - Spectator Cam

-Add the Spectator Cam to glider selection. The spectator cam is “A user-friendly camera that allows you to capture dynamic shots in multiplayer mode or swiftly navigate the map for a comprehensive view.” Much like the drone but easier to control and navigate.

-Fix force feedback bug with VR hand controllers.

-Hang glider grip control mode update. Left grip on the VR controllers now enables weight shift with head only, while right grip enables weight shift with hands only. Both grip buttons at the same time enable both hand and head weight shift tracking.