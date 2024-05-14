 Skip to content

Squirmish update for 14 May 2024

NOSTRADAMUS PREDICTS THE COMING OF SQUIRMISH: THE VIDEOGAME OF BRAWLING BEASTIES

14 May 2024

"In the fifth month, the sun rising, on the magic sparkle boxes there shall come a ridiculous amusement. It shall contain cards of varied creatures; some reptilian, some mammalian, some vaudevillian. And many cats. And, lo, there shall be a tiny pink conqueror. Great battles shall ensue. Guts shall be busted, and teeth shall gnash in chattering guffaws. It shall be known as Squirmick: The Vibbeogrome of Squalling Quamblits." -Nostradamus

16th-century oracle Nostradamus, who successfully predicted Theodore Roosevelt's mustache, the Hippy Hippy Shake, The Dewey Decimal System, FAX machines, and the use of mayonnaise as a condiment has hit another one out of the park!

Or at least he was close! Yes, the game is actually called Squirmish, not Squirmick... but he pretty much got it right otherwise.

Ok, he kind of blew it. Seriously, Nostradamus, what is a Squirmick? Squirm-ISH. And what the heck is a squalling quamblit? I think you had your hat on too tight. Some oracle.

Squirmish: The Videogame of Brawling Beasties is a hilarious turn-based card-battling game for online PVP or solo play. Find your favorite creature cards and battle them against your opponent's beastie brigade. Strange strategies and interactions of the wildly-varying cards create a unique, unpredictable and infinitely-playable game! On Steam now!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1449620/SQUIRMISH_The_Videogame_of_Brawling_Beasties/

