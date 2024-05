Share · View all patches · Build 14343560 · Last edited 12 May 2024 – 23:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Sound in Labrys now travels through the corridors of the labyrinth instead of going through geometry.

It also now dynamically reverberates depending on the shape and size of the area you are in.

Improved connection stability.

Bug fixes.

Labrys is also participating in Steam Endlessly Replayability Fest and will be 50% off during the event!