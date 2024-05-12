 Skip to content

XiuzhenWorld / 修真世界 update for 12 May 2024

Data adjustment

Last edited 12 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The higher the monster realm, the higher the equipment strength
Difficulty mode:
Equipment with maximum strength of 5000
Difficult mode cannot claim items

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2868431
  • Loading history…
