Update notes for v1.4 - Enhanced editor, Steam Workshop integration and more

Build 14343542 · Last edited 13 May 2024

This has been a long long update in the making but hopefully takes Tiny Football to a new level with limitless content and community engagement. With a new editor and workshop integration, players can not create and share content in Tiny Football. Much of the data structure in the game had to be refactored and a ton of testing (thank you to all those who participated in testing!) and bug fixing!

Major updates..

Enhanced editor - now players can create and edit their own teams, competitions and seasons. If a competition doesn't exist in the game, create your own!

Steam Workshop integration - In addition to the enhanced editor, Steam Workshop integration allows players to share their created content with other players.

See all Workshop items here - https://steamcommunity.com/workshop/browse/?appid=1887010

Minor updates..

Less strict referees - less fouls, more bad decisions.. more gameplay, more fun.

Fixed some issues with players not getting into goal area when ball in crossing zone.

New jump animation - now players have the ability to jump an incoming tackle if their dribbling skill level is notably higher than the tackling player. Leads to some cool dribbling runs past defending players.

Anyway, I hope to get the next update out a lot sooner than this one. I look forward to seeing your creations in the editor and Steam Workshop!