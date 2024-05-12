Share · View all patches · Build 14343456 · Last edited 12 May 2024 – 21:52:09 UTC by Wendy

Dear players,

Fruits of Fury has been released on Steam! It comes after a greatly successful demo where many players played enjoyed and gave feedback of the game.

Here are some of the major additions and changes that have been implemented since the demo:

Completing challenges now unlocks gear which you can wear and wearing a set bonus gives you a powerful finishing move you can use on cooldown!

The champion fruit boss Bobby The Banana has been added to the game

New challenges for Bobby The Banana

A new desert level

The majority of previously locked abilities in the demo are now available which include levels 1-4 and their treasure chest bonuses you will find in game.

Many more enemy events have been added to occur on countdown including Corn and Capsicum events

The game has been scaled down to be 10 minutes with the boss being the apex of the run, if you defeat the boss you have one the run.

Many many balance changes have been made to accommodate the shorter game time. Players will now find that the game starts faster and they will become powerful more quickly. Enemies are also much stronger and bosses are much much stronger.

Various performance improvements including an Unreal Engine 5 version upgrade

and many and more!

If you find any bugs or have any feedback message me on twitter @BabyFaceJamess