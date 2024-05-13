- Bugfix: Multiplayer desyncs caused by the 0.26.1 patch.
- Bugfix: Loading a saved game with doors in invalid locations (typically caused by missing or updated mods) would still load those doors, which could then cause crashes and other problems.
- Bugfix: Weapon target indicators were not properly rendering in some circumstances.
- Bugfix: Shield arcs were sometimes not being displayed when zooming into a ship while paused.
- Bugfix: Tractor Beam VFX were very hard to see when zooming out.
- Bugfix: The stats for the Flak Battery were showing the incorrect ammo capacity.
Cosmoteer: Starship Architect & Commander update for 13 May 2024
Hotfix 0.26.1a Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
