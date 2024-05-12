May Early Access Update: Personalized Opportunities

Share · View all patches · Build 14343362 · Last edited 12 May 2024 – 22:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Greetings, travelers!

Thank you to all who have been traversing Azoove so far.

As always, your feedback on the Discord server is greatly appreciated!

Change list

Opportunities

Opportunity decks used to be 20 pairs of common cards and 10 rare cards.

Now, each Hero has 35 common cards and 15 unique cards that are only present in that hero's deck.

An increase from 30 to 95 unique opportunity cards.

Heroes now have colored icons, and their unique Opportunities display that icon in the top-right corner.

Spite

Spite 2: Changed from 3 useless Opportunities to "Gain 1 Stress when losing an Orientation you did not have"

Spite 3: The Restless Rests Disaster changed to no longer give +1 Despair

Disasters

Sudden Sandstorm: Changed from 7 Stress to 6 Stress, -3 Orientation stays the same

Flash Flood: changed from 2 Opportunities to 3

What's Next

Disasters

There are 10 new disasters that are coming in the next few months to torment you on your desert journey.

Lore

Heroes' feelings matter. In the next update, they will express their feelings and let you know a bit more about themselves

Tutorial

Your feedback is heard - an updated tutorial is also on its way.

Board game

Lastly, Azoove, the board game, is now under development! Stay tuned.

As always, your feedback is greatly appreciated. Thank you for playing! You are why we make games.