Death Duel VR update for 12 May 2024

VR Player Controller Patch

12 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Tweaked physics while player get immobilized so that player would lay down naturally with limited ability to turn and move, arms movement is not affected by immobilization, player can fight till last gasp, third-person POV will be forced to prevent motion sickness and have a better vision of surroundings.
  • Tweaked physics in general to improve stableness while moving around, up and down.
  • More accurate camera position, arm length and hand tracking.
  • Increased damage for hand-to-hand combat.

