- Tweaked physics while player get immobilized so that player would lay down naturally with limited ability to turn and move, arms movement is not affected by immobilization, player can fight till last gasp, third-person POV will be forced to prevent motion sickness and have a better vision of surroundings.
- Tweaked physics in general to improve stableness while moving around, up and down.
- More accurate camera position, arm length and hand tracking.
- Increased damage for hand-to-hand combat.
Death Duel VR update for 12 May 2024
VR Player Controller Patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update